'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan': PM Modi takes jibe at Oppn parties2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:27 PM IST
PM Modi attributed the BJP's rise from a small political outfit to the world's biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Opposition parties, saying that some have started a 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'. Showering praises on the BJP, PM Modi said it isn't a party that came from the TV screen or newspapers, "neither did it come from Twitter handles and YouTube channels". "This BJP progressed on the basis of hard work of its workers," he said.
