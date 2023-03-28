Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Opposition parties, saying that some have started a 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'. Showering praises on the BJP, PM Modi said it isn't a party that came from the TV screen or newspapers, "neither did it come from Twitter handles and YouTube channels". "This BJP progressed on the basis of hard work of its workers," he said.

Addressing an event after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "We [BJP] have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That's why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised on Courts. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'."

PM Modi attributed the BJP's rise from a small political outfit to the world's biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers.

"Journey began with 2 Lok Sabha seats is now at 303 seats. BJP is the only pan-India party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity to the youth to progress," PM Modi said adding that India has a strong foundation of Constitutional institutions.

Attacking the Congress, PM Modi said, "Country can never forget that black phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised and didn't blame others. During UPA's 2004-14 rule, assets worth ₹5,000 crore seized under PMLA, it rose to ₹1.10 lakh crore during BJP's 9-year govt."

"For the first time in seven decades, such an action is being taken against the corrupt. When we will do so much, then some people will be upset and will be angry but the action against corruption won't be stopped because of their (Opposition) false allegations," he said.