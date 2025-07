Bhubaneswar-Cuttack traffic advisory ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Odisha — routes to avoid, take

Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Odisha, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate issued a traffic advisory for 14 and 15 July. Commuters must take note of the traffic restrictions and diversions and plan their journey accordingly.

Traffic movement will be diverted for goods carriers heading to Cuttack from Khurdha through Bhubaneswar. These vehicles will be rerouted at Pitapalli Square towards Cuttack via Chandaka Square.

Heavy vehicles coming from Cuttack will be rerouted at Balikuda Square towards Pitapalli Square via Chandaka Square.

On 15 July, goods carriers will not be allowed to run on NH-16 between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

These traffic restrictions will apply to all vehicles except for emergency vehicles like fire, ambulance, and police. The President is scheduled to attend the fifth convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Monday. On the following day, President Murmu will participate in the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University. As per the itinerary, she will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls' High School at Cuttack.

In addition, she will present the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024 at Cuttack and participate in the birth anniversary celebration of Adikabi Sarala Das.

Check the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack traffic advisory here:

Traffic movement will be restricted on the following routes:

Traffic advisory for 14 July (Monday) "5:10 PM to 5:50 PM: Airport Square Hospital Square AG Sqr. left turn- Raj Bhavan Square right turn- Power House Square. 120 Bn., Sqr. Shastri Nagar Sqr. Behera Sahi Sqr.-Jaydev Vihar Sqr.- left turn- NH-16 upto Khandagiri flyover end- Cosmopolis Sqr.- AIIMS underpass BPSPA Cut- AIIMS Golei-right turn

“6:30 PM to 7:05 PM: AIIMS Hospital left turn- Aiginia underpass-Cosmopolis Sqr. NH-16 upto Crown Hotel- Service road- Jaydev Vihar- left turn- New Pal Height Cut -“U” turn- Jaydev Vihar Sqr. Behera Sahi Sqr.-Shastri Nagar Sqr. 120 Bn. Sqr. Power House Sqr.- Raj Bhavan.”

Traffic advisory for 15 July (Tuesday) "9:30 AM to 11:10 AM: Raj Bhavan Sqr.- Power House Sqr. 120 Bn., Sqr.-Shastri Nagar Sqr. Behera Sahi Sqr. Jaydev Vihar Sqr.- left turn-Nayapalli Underpass – U turn-NH-16 upto Link Road, Cuttack flyover end OMP Sqr.-left turn- Malgodown over bridge- right turn-Ravenshaw University.

"11:50 AM to 12:15 PM: Ravenshaw University left turn, Cuttack Sweet Stall- right turn- Jobra Chhak- left turn-Gadagadia Temple left turn-Gopabandhu crossing Madhusudan statue right turn- Samaj Office-left turn- Buxi Bazar chhak right turn-Gouri Shankar Park-left turn- Ravenshaw Girls’ High School.

"12:25 PM to 12:50 PM: Ravenshaw Girls’ High School- left turn- Gouri Shankar Park left turn- Buxi Bazar chhak- right turn- Samaj Office- left turn- Madhusudan Statue-Gopabandhu crossing- right turn- Gadagadia Temple- right turn- Matamatha chhak- Shreema Hospital chhak “U” turn-Circuit House.

"3:10 PM to 3:30 PM: Circuit House left turn Gadagadia Temple Bamboo Depo gada Cantonment P.S.- left turn-Madhukunja park chhak- left turn- Ananda Bhavan chhak- venue.

"3:35 PM to 3:55 PM: Sarala Bhawan- Biju Pattnaik chhak “U” turn-Ananda Bhavan chhak- right turn- Indoor Stadium.