Biden administration approves willow oil-drilling project in Alaskan Arctic
- ConocoPhillips expects the project to produce about 180,000 barrels of oil a day at its peak.
The Biden administration approved the massive Willow oil-drilling project in the Alaskan Arctic over the objections of environmentalists and many Democrats who wanted the project scuttled.
The green light means Houston-based ConocoPhillips can start construction on its roughly $7 billion project in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve, which the company expects will produce about 180,000 barrels of oil a day at its peak—equivalent to about 40% of Alaska’s current crude production.
The Interior Department said it would allow drilling on three of the five drill sites proposed by ConocoPhillips, which announced the Willow discovery in 2017.
The discovery pitted environmental groups denouncing the project as a carbon bomb that would hamper President Biden’s campaign goals to phase out fossil fuels against supporters who argued that the project would generate jobs and revenue for Alaska. Opposition to the project resulted in years of litigation and thousands of pages of environmental analysis by the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management.
The Alaska delegation praised the White House’s decision. “After years of relentless advocacy, we are now on the cusp of creating thousands of new jobs, generating billions of dollars in new revenues, improving quality of life on the North Slope and across our state," said Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Ryan Lance, the CEO of ConocoPhillips, said it “was the right decision for Alaska and our nation."
Environmentalists denounced the approval, saying that greenhouse gas emissions from the project contradicted Mr. Biden’s vow to fight climate change, would cause harm to Alaskans and leave residents contending with the impacts of drilling operations.
“We are too late in the climate crisis to approve massive oil and gas projects that directly undermine the new clean economy that the Biden administration committed to advancing," said Jeremy Lieb, a senior attorney with Earthjustice, which sued the federal government over its support of the project.
The Bureau of Land Management has estimated that oil and gas extracted from its recommended version of the Willow project would generate more than 270 million metric tons of CO2 over the project’s lifetime.
The approval paves the way for ConocoPhillips to build an airstrip, more than 430 miles of ice roads and nearly 270 miles of individual pipelines, among other infrastructure, according to the BLM’s environmental review of the project.
Reducing the project’s footprint from five to three drilling sites allows Interior to protect migratory routes for the Teshekpuk Lake caribou herd, an important source of subsistence for nearby Alaska Native communities, while respecting the constraints of decades-old leases held by ConocoPhillips, the department said.
With the decision widely expected, the administration on Sunday took steps to quell criticism and demonstrate its environmental commitment, announcing a plan to block future oil and gas leasing in the Arctic Ocean’s federal waters.
As part of the approval, ConocoPhillips has agreed to relinquish the rights to about 68,000 acres of its existing leases in the National Petroleum Reserve, including about 60,000 acres in the Teshekpuk Lake Special Area.
The company, which is the largest crude producer in Alaska, sits on abundant reserves in the state. As of the end of 2021, it owned about 1.6 million net undeveloped acres in the state, according to ConocoPhillips.
Approval of the project means that ConocoPhillips now has a hub from which to further expand into Alaska, said Ryan Todd, an analyst with investment bank Piper Sandler Cos. The initial build-out from Willow will allow ConocoPhillips to develop more wells and infrastructure in the coming years, he said.
“It will be in many ways the gift that keeps on giving," he said.
