Biden government to deliver free COVID tests to US households and invest $600 million in domestic manufacturers1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST
US HHS to provide free COVID-19 tests to households across the country until 2023, invests $600m in domestic test manufacturers.
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on September 20 that it will deliver COVID-19 tests for free to households across the country, reported Reuters.
