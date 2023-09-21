The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on September 20 that it will deliver COVID-19 tests for free to households across the country, reported Reuters.

The health agency said that starting from September 25, households will again have the option to request four free tests via COVIDTests.gov. The HHS further said that these tests are designed to identify currently prevalent COVID-19 variants and are intended for use until the end of 2023. Furthermore, the HHS unveiled its plan to make an investment of $600 million in 12 domestic COVID-19 test manufacturers.

Twelve manufacturers, spanning seven states from California to Maryland, were granted funding to produce 200 million over-the-counter COVID-19 tests, the HHS department said. These tests will replenish federal stockpiles for government use and meet the demand for tests ordered online. This initiative aims to mitigate supply chain disruptions that previously caused shortages of at-home COVID tests imported from overseas during past surges in coronavirus cases.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said, "Biden-Harris Administration, in partnership with domestic manufacturers, has made great strides in addressing vulnerabilities in the US supply chain by reducing our reliance on overseas manufacturing." This highlights President Joe Biden's endeavour to strike political balance. He is trying to make a mark as he seeks re-election next year considering his administration led the country through the worst of the pandemic. He is also focused on preparing for the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent virus

Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS, stated the importance of at-home testing is the key measure to slow the spread of new cases, even as some segments of the population have grown weary of the pandemic and its repercussions. O’Connell said, “We know, if past is prologue, it’ll circulate to a higher degree and spread, and cases will go up in the fall and winter seasons,"

He further added, "Anticipating that that would be true again, or something similar, we want to make sure the American people have these tools," as reported by AP.

