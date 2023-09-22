Biden Has a Plan B for Student-Loan Forgiveness. The Courts Could Kill It, Too.
SummaryThe Education Department is trying to eliminate student debt using a different legal authority after the Supreme Court killed President Biden’s earlier program
WASHINGTON—President Biden says he hasn’t given up on large-scale student-loan forgiveness. But the administration’s latest debt cancellation plan is far from a sure thing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more