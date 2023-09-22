Biden Has a Plan B for Student-Loan Forgiveness. The Courts Could Kill It, Too.

One option being considered by administration officials, according to people familiar with the discussions: using the Higher Education Act to forgive debt for specific groups of borrowers, instead of everybody all at once. The more targeted approach would build on the administration’s efforts to cancel debt for disabled people and those who work in public service or were defrauded by for-profit schools. Some in the administration think the proposal, which would include tailored legal and economic rationales for each group, could dampen legal attacks and help nearly as many borrowers as across-the-board debt elimination.