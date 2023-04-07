Biden holds Trump accountable for chaotic and hastily executed Afghan withdrawal

Biden holds Trump accountable for chaotic and hastily executed Afghan withdrawal1 min read . 11:02 AM IST
- The report has drawn angry reactions from Republican lawmakers.
The Biden administration released a summary of classified reports that analyzed the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.
The report primarily highlighted the chaos surrounding the withdrawal to former President Donald Trump's failure to plan for the withdrawal that he had agreed on with the Taliban.
As per media reports, the report attributed that the withdrawal's logistical challenges were exacerbated by the previous administration's decision to reduce the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan significantly.
However, the report has drawn angry reactions from Republican lawmakers.
The summary was based on top-secret State Department and Pentagon reviews that were sent to Congress.
The Republicans, who have been demanding access to the documents for their own investigation of the pullout, have criticized the administration for not releasing the full reports and accused them of withholding information, Reuters reported.
In response to the report, Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee, strongly criticized the administration in an official statement, stating, "Biden ordered the pullout and was "responsible for the massive failures in planning and execution."
Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee, has been overseeing the Republican investigation into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
McCaul has claimed that his repeated threats to subpoena the State Department and Pentagon reviews, which were completed in 2021, finally forced the Biden administration to release them to Congress.
McCaul in a tweet said, "This administration's brazen whitewashing of their failure in Afghanistan is disgraceful, unjust, and flat-out insulting."
