Biden presses for diplomatic response to Iran’s attack on Israel

TEL AVIV—U.S. President Biden said he would convene leaders from the Group of Seven nations Sunday to coordinate a diplomatic response to Iran’s overnight attack on Israel, an effort to head off further military escalation between the two countries that could spark a wider regional conflagration.

The attack expands the conflict ignited by militant group Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 raid on Israel and marks a new, intense phase in a shadow war between the country and Iran, developments the U.S. has tried to avert.

Israel’s leaders were considering whether to respond to the wave of more than 300 drones and cruise and ballistic missiles fired by Iran. Israeli, American and other allied forces intercepted the majority of the projectiles before they reached Israeli territory, and no deaths have been reported, but the scale of the direct attack on Israeli soil raises the risk of further escalation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said last week his country would attack Iran should Tehran launch an assault on Israeli territory. “That assertion remains valid," Katz told the Israel’s Army Radio on Sunday.

Iran appeared to want to overwhelm Israel’s defenses and destroy infrastructure at the major air base, Nevatim, where the Israeli military houses its fleet of F-35 fighter planes, said Amos Yadlin, a former head of Israeli military intelligence and air force fighter pilot. The base suffered only minor damage, Israel’s military said.

In recent years when Israel has faced rocket or missile barrages from Iranian proxies such as Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Israeli military has responded quickly and forcefully. Given the risks of sparking a broader Middle East conflict, it is likely to coordinate with the U.S. over the best response. But Israel does have competing priorities, Yadlin said.

“The idea of trying to de-escalate the war in the Middle East is no doubt in the U.S. interest, and no doubt also in Israel’s," Yadlin said. “However, the deterrence of Iran and the punishment of Iran for Israel is more important."

Iran in a letter to the United Nations said its attack was in self-defense after airstrikes it attributed to Israel killed Iranian military personnel in what Iran said was a diplomatic facility in Syria earlier this month. Israel hasn’t commented on the attack in Syria.

Iran on Sunday said it plans no more action against Israel, but its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said it would retaliate against the U.S. or any country in the region that helps Israel hit back against Tehran. Iran’s missile capabilities remain potent: U.S. officials estimate it has over 3,000 homegrown missiles.

Biden spoke overnight to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel," the White House said, adding the U.S. leader would coordinate “a united diplomatic response" with G-7 nations.

The U.S. military had repositioned aircraft and missile-defense resources to the region ahead of Saturday’s attacks and said it intercepted dozens of missiles and drones en route to Israel from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Israel has a multilayered aerial defense system designed with the U.S. to manage attacks from a range of distances. Its most well-known system, Iron Dome, intercepts shorter-range rockets and missiles. But the military in recent years also has developed technology to contain drones and longer-range ballistic missiles that leave the earth’s atmosphere.

Israel used antimissile systems and jet fighters to down roughly 170 drones and more than 30 cruise missiles before they entered Israel, the Israeli military said. A few ballistic missiles out of roughly 120 fired by Iran entered Israeli territory, it said.

All told, Israel said its military and allies intercepted 99% of Iran’s drones and missiles, but the country remains on alert.

“We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win," Netanyahu posted on X on Sunday morning.

Israel and Iran for decades have largely fought indirectly via Tehran-backed proxies, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, but the direct aerial assault signals a new phase.

The U.S. could pressure Israel not to respond, given the limited casualties and damage from the attacks, said Mohanad Hage Ali, deputy director at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.

Despite tit-for-tat skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza, Iran and Hezbollah have signaled an unwillingness to expand the conflict beyond the Palestinian territory, Hage Ali said.

There were signals for days that the Iranian aerial assault was coming, which was “more theatrical" than a surprise attack designed to cause destruction and casualties, Hage Ali said.

For Iran, Hezbollah and the U.S., “it’s quite clear at this stage that none of these actors want to escalate into a regional conflict," he said, so the fallout could be contained.

As the attack got under way, air-raid sirens began sounding across Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning, including in Jerusalem and the south of the country. Sirens were also activated in the West Bank.

A young child was seriously wounded by shrapnel, the Israeli military said, and health authorities said others were lightly injured either from shrapnel or running to air-raid shelters.

Israel said it reopened its airspace at 7:30 a.m. local time Sunday, suggesting that no further major aerial threats were expected in the near term. Israelis also ventured out in Jerusalem after the country lifted sheltering orders.