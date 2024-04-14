Biden presses for diplomatic response to Iran’s attack on Israel
SummaryFocus has turned to preventing escalation after a wave of more than 300 missiles and drones was largely intercepted with little damage.
TEL AVIV—U.S. President Biden said he would convene leaders from the Group of Seven nations Sunday to coordinate a diplomatic response to Iran’s overnight attack on Israel, an effort to head off further military escalation between the two countries that could spark a wider regional conflagration.