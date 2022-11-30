Weeks after reinstating former US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, the social media giant has now started reinstating over 60,000 accounts. The move to reinstate roughly 62,000 suspended Twitter accounts is being referred to internally as “the Big Bang", according to a report.

A few days ago, Elon Musk had started a poll asking whether the site should offer a general amnesty to other suspended accounts. “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" the poll read.

The poll received over 31 lakh votes in which 72.4 per cent voted “yes", while 27.6 per cent said “no".

And Elon Musk, who calls himself a "free speech absolutist", declared, “The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Elon Musk believes that all content permitted by law should be allowed on Twitter, and has described his actions as a "revolution against online censorship in America."

Earlier, Elon Musk has put up a poll asking users of the microblogging website to vote on whether to reinstate the account of former US President Donald Trump. Donald Trump’s Twitter account was banned for life following the January 20 riots at the US Capitol. Donald Trump’s account was banned over incitement of violence.

"Reinstate former President Trump," the billionaire Twitter owner posted, with a chance to vote either yes or no. "Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour," he said in a subsequent tweet.

As per the survey, slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8 per cent voting in favour of reinstatement.

(With agency inputs)