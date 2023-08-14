Big Banks Are Supposed to Fail Without Causing Panics. Is That Even Possible?

Global regulators spent more than a decade trying to ensure that a large bank could fail without any government support.

Despite this year’s bank failures, they are still working on it.

Global regulators are reviewing the March failures, including Credit Suisse’s collapse and Swiss officials’ decision to push UBSto acquire its rival in a deal with billions of public money, people familiar with the probe said. Swiss officials chose to sidestep the postcrisis plan for global megabanks, under which Credit Suisse would have been wound down by regulators or restructured into a new entity.

In the U.S., regulators are considering new rules as soon as this month that would force midsize banks to add to their financial cushions in case of insolvency, people familiar with the plans said. The March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and another midsize bank prompted officials to take extraordinary steps to promise depositors they could access their money.

The tumult was far less severe than the financial crisis of 2007-09, when hundreds of banks went under and Washington injected hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to keep the system afloat.

Still, the bank failures in the U.S. and in Switzerland have exposed gaps in the regulatory regime built up after the 2008 bailouts, some officials say.

“It is shocking to me that after 15 years of costly reform efforts, we still couldn’t resolve even a $200 billion bank like SVB without extraordinary government support," said Jonathan McKernan, a Republican member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Other regulators have expressed skepticism about the post-2008 plans for winding down failed megabanks.

“We really need to look at these closely to see if they’re realistic," Rohit Chopra, the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and an FDIC board member, said in a recent interview.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul requires the biggest banks to write plans showing how they could be dismantled in bankruptcy without using taxpayer money. If regulators think the so-called living wills aren’t credible, they have the authority to break up the banks.

Dodd-Frank also empowers regulators to seize a failing megabank and wind it down outside of normal bankruptcy proceedings if financial stability is at risk, as a backup option.

Some former U.S. officials say that while the big-bank wind-down plans might seem credible on paper, it is doubtful any regulator would actually rely upon them in a crisis. Daniel Tarullo, a former Federal Reserve governor who was the central bank’s point person on regulation, told the Brookings Institution recently that officials might not think even a modest risk of igniting a larger meltdown by allowing a megabank to fail would be worth taking.

In the first real-world test of the wind-down system for global banks during the March failure of Credit Suisse, Swiss officials deemed the process unduly risky. Instead, they viewed a rushed merger with UBS as the only viable path to resolving the crisis.

“Personally I have come to the conclusion…that a globally active systemically important bank cannot simply be wound up according to the ‘too big to fail’ plan," Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told a Swiss newspaper in March. “Legally this would be possible. In practice, however, the economic damage would be considerable."

The review of Credit Suisse and the other spring failures is spearheaded by the Financial Stability Board, a Switzerland-based group of global regulators that establishes baseline international standards. The work is being led by FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg, who heads an FSB steering group focused primarily on bank resolutions.

Gruenberg, through a spokesperson, declined to comment. An FSB representative said its report would be published this fall.

Through a spokesman, Keller-Sutter declined requests for comment.

UBS on Friday said it would no longer rely on Swiss government assistance tied to its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse. Analysts said it was a good sign that UBS isn’t expecting to register huge losses on the assets.

In the U.S., the turmoil after the failure of SVB—then America’s 16th-largest bank—prompted regulators to take emergency steps including a new Federal Reserve lending program. They declared SVB and Signature Bank a systemic risk to the financial system, allowing them to guarantee those failed firm’s deposits above a $250,000 federal insurance cap.

Months later, policy makers hope to extend to midsize banks a version of the long-term debt requirements that at present only apply to global megabanks. They have already proposed raising capital requirements for banks with $100 billion or more in assets and are considering a spate of new liquidity and stress-testing rules.

Tougher rules for midsize banks were already on the way before SVB’s collapse. An October plan floated by the Fed and FDIC would have required firms with more than $250 billion in assets to raise long-term debt that can help absorb losses in case of their own insolvency. Regulators now are considering proposing to apply the measure to banks down to $100 billion, officials have said.

Industry groups have said they plan to fight the rule changes, saying the long-term debt requirements would be expensive and aren’t necessary to promote financial stability. The U.S. problems, particularly SVB’s collapse, should have been prevented by better supervision, not more rules, they say.

Applying the long-term debt rules to banks that are similar in size to SVB and Signature could give regulators more options in how they handle such failures, Gruenberg has said, without resorting to a rushed sale of a failed lender to another midsize firm or a megabank.