Big Banks Are Supposed to Fail Without Causing Panics. Is That Even Possible?

Some former U.S. officials say that while the big-bank wind-down plans might seem credible on paper, it is doubtful any regulator would actually rely upon them in a crisis. Daniel Tarullo, a former Federal Reserve governor who was the central bank’s point person on regulation, told the Brookings Institution recently that officials might not think even a modest risk of igniting a larger meltdown by allowing a megabank to fail would be worth taking.