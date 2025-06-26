Big breakthrough in Telangana murder case: Ganta Tejeshwar's wife Aishwarya, her lover arrested; 2 machetes recovered

Telangana Murder Case: Police have made a significant breakthrough in the murder investigation of Ganta Tejeshwar, following the arrest of eight people allegedly involved in the crime. The victim, Ganta Tejeshwar, is believed to have been murdered in a plot orchestrated by his wife, Aishwarya, and her lover, V Tirumala Rao, with the assistance of contract killers.

Ganta Tejeshwar, a 32-year-old land surveyor from Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana, was murdered on June 17, 2025, just a month after marrying Aishwarya. He was killed by contract killers allegedly hired by his wife Aishwarya and her lover, V Tirumala Rao, who lured him under the pretext of conducting a land survey before slitting his throat in a moving vehicle.

The Jogulamba Gadwal police confirmed the arrests, naming the accused as V Tirumala Rao, Aishwarya, Kummari Nagesh, Chakali Parashuram, Chakali Raju, A Mohan, Tirupathayya, and Sujatha. The investigation revealed that the murder was premeditated and involved multiple conspirators working in coordination to execute the crime.

In a statement, the police disclosed the recovery of crucial evidence from the accused, including two machetes, a knife, 10 mobile phones, and a GPS device. These items are believed to have been used in planning and carrying out the murder.

Officials within the Telangana police department noted, “The coordinated effort by the team has led to the apprehension of all key suspects involved in this heinous crime.”

Telangana's local authorities are continuing their probe to uncover further details and ascertain the exact roles played by each accused.

Striking reflection of Meghalaya honeymoon murder case A recent murder case in Meghalaya bears striking similarities to the Telangana murder of Ganta Tejeshwar, as both involve newlywed husbands allegedly killed in conspiracies orchestrated by their wives and their lovers.

In Meghalaya, Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon, and his wife Sonam and her accomplices were arrested for the crime.

Like the Telangana case, the Meghalaya investigation uncovered a complex web of betrayal, premeditation, and involvement of multiple suspects.

The Meghalaya police have arrested eight accused and are probing beyond the “love affair” angle, exploring business interests and other motives behind Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder.