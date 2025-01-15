The Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 15, granted protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS trainee accused of cheating and allegedly misusing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination. The protection of arrest to Puja Khedkar has been granted till February 14, 2025. The matter will again be heard on February 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Puja Khedkar's plea seeking anticipatory bail, seeing protection.

In its ruling, the Supreme Cuurt bench said, "Issue notice returnable on February 14, 2025. Till next date of hearing, no coercive steps to be taken against petitioner [Puja Khedkar]."

Why did Puja Khedkar approach Supreme Court? Puja Khedkar approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea, observing a strong prima facie case against the former IAS trainee officer. The high court had ruled that a probe into the “larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system was needed to be unearthed.

“It's a classic example of fraud, not only with a constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole," the high court had said.

Puja Khedkar's counsel had argued she was willing to join and cooperate in the investigation and as all the material was documentary in nature, her custody was not required.

Delhi Police has, however, maintained that custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary to unearth the involvement of others in the UPSC cheating case.

Following the high court ruling, Puja Khedkar moved the Supreme Court for an anticipatory bail. The Supreme Court has granted her protection from arrest until February 14, 2025.

What is Puja Khedkar-UPSC cheating case? Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, to claim OBC and disability quota benefits.

In September 2024, the Central government discharged Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, weeks after her provisional candidature was cancelled by the UPSC.