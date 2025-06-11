Big update in Baba Siddique murder case: Accused Zeeshan Akhtar arrested in Canada

Zeeshan Akhtar, a prime accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has been arrested in Canada, Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, confirmed on Wednesday. The 22-year-old was apprehended in connection with a fake passport case, according to sources close to the investigation.

“Zeeshan, who was involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, has been arrested in Canada. We have initiated the process to bring him back to India. We will interrogate him further (after bringing him back),” Kadam told PTI Videos, highlighting the authorities’ intent to expedite his extradition and deepen the probe.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and prominent NCP leader, was fatally shot in the Bandra area of Mumbai on 12 October 2024. The high-profile assassination sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Maharashtra, prompting a swift and intensive police investigation. So far, law enforcement agencies have arrested at least 25 individuals linked to the case, including key figures believed to have orchestrated the killing.

According to Mumbai Police, the murder contract was allegedly given by Anmol Bishnoi, brother of the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to Zeeshan Akhtar and another accused, Shubham Lonkar. The Bishnoi gang has been under intense scrutiny for its involvement in various criminal activities, and this case has further spotlighted their alleged role in political assassinations.

The arrest of Zeeshan Akhtar in Canada marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation, especially as he had reportedly been evading Indian authorities by using forged travel documents. The fake passport case has provided a crucial lead for the police to track and detain him abroad.