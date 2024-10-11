Bigg Boss: Former contestant Shiv Thakare wins ₹1.78 crore house in MHADA lottery

Shiv Thakare, known from Bigg Boss 16, has won a 1.78 crore home in the MHADA lottery. His success story includes humble beginnings in Amravati, and he celebrated his new home on the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with his castmates.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare(Instagram)

MHADA lottery 2024: The winner list of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) 2024 lottery for allocation of 2,030 houses across parts of Mumbai included big names from the Marathi industry.

Among the popular celebrities who made it to the winner's list, is Marathi Bigg Boss winner and Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare.

Shiv has acquired a residence in Powai classified under the High-Income Group (HIG) category, valued at approximately 1.78 crore.

Also Read | Man wins ₹8 crore after buying same lottery numbers for 20 years

Other Marathi celebrities who made it to the MHADA lottery list were actress Gautami Deshpande, and actor Nikhil Bane from Hasya Jatra and actor Gaurav More.

Nikhil secured a home in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, while Gautami was allotted a residence in Goregaon. According to reports, up to 27 artists competed for merely two available homes in Goregaon.

The MHADA lottery results were announced on October 8.

Also Read | Good news Mumbaikars! MHADA house prices slashed by up to 25% in Mumbai lottery

While he was participating in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in January 2024, Shiv had revealed that he bought a house in Mumbai.

“For me, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa people are my family, so when I got the key to my house, I took it on the sets to share my happiness with my Mumbai family,” he had said.

“There was a time when Tai, Aai-Baba and I were trying to buy a house for 30 lakh, which also included a bank loan. But now, I have a car with a value of 30 lakh,” he added.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: ‘Pookie baba’ Aniruddhacharya’s BB house visit sparks meme fest

Shiv Thakare's journey

Shiv Thakare has gone through a long journey of ups and downs to reach this level of success. Before making it to the reality show Roadies, Shiv used to deliver newspapers and milk in his hometown Maharashtra's Amravati. His popularity soared after his participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16.

It is rumoured that Shiv is in a relationship with Bollywood actress Daisy Shah.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBigg Boss: Former contestant Shiv Thakare wins ₹1.78 crore house in MHADA lottery

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    206.55
    01:30 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    18.8 (10.01%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.90
    01:30 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.25 (0.78%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.40
    01:30 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1 (0.77%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,170.00
    01:30 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -13.75 (-1.16%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    158.05
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    12.95 (8.92%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,583.35
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1448.05 (3.28%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,064.00
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    123.5 (2.08%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,831.35
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    21.35 (1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,582.00
    01:17 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -199.35 (-5.27%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,075.50
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -43.9 (-3.92%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,144.95
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38.85 (-3.28%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    550.40
    01:17 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -16.8 (-2.96%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    206.20
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    18.45 (9.83%)

    JM Financial share price

    158.05
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    12.95 (8.92%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    792.25
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    48 (6.45%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    80.76
    01:18 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    4.48 (5.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.