Bigg Boss Kannada Grand Finale Season 11: The Season 11 finalists made a major move on Sunday as they unanimously turned down ₹20 lakh suitcase. Instead of taking home the money, these finalists chose the Bigg Boss winner title and decided to stay in the race.

This exciting twist came for the first time in Bigg Boss Kannada history. Host Kichcha Sudeep commended the finalists' dedication and lauded their decision over their determination and commitment to win the coveted Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 trophy. The grand finale is being aired on Colors TV channel.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 top 4 finalists Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 kicked off on September 29 last year, with 20 contestants. It has now narrowed down to for finalists, including Trivikram, Hanumanth, Mokshitha Pai, and Rajath, who are competing in the grand finale on January 26. Kichcha Sudeep will not be continuing as a host in the next season. Hence, this marks the final Bigg Boss season for the actor after an impressive 11-year run.

This Grand Finale Season 11 is significant as it comes almost a week after the grand conclusion of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 18 and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. A day earlier, Bhavya was eliminated after which five contestants were left in the battle to claim ₹50 lakh cash prize, along with the title.

Audience votes will determine the decisive winner. According to media reports, this season secured 5,23,89,318 votes and hence witnessed record-breaking voting figures.

This latest edition of Bigg Boss Kannada introduced an intriguing twist by dividing the house into two contrasting sections - a luxurious ‘heaven’ and a challenging ‘hell.’ The show also significantly increased the drama factor with gruelling ‘hell’ where contestants faced intense obstacles. Notably, the TRP ratings surpassed those of the previous season.

