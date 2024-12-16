Priyanka Gandhi, Congress MP from Wayanad, made a political statement in a show of support to Palestine people on Monday as she flashed her bag while moving in and out of the Parliament.

Carrying a bag with "Palestine" written in bold, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turned heads on 17th day of winter session. The bag was a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians, which featured a watermelon. notably, the fruit motif is a long-recognised symbol of resistance in the region. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed shared a photo of Priyanka Gandhi on social media swaying the striking accessory, that featured emblems symbolising solidarity with Palestinians, on Parliament premises.

The Congress general secretary, a long-time proponent of the Palestinian cause, had earlier addressed the issue and spoke against the atrocities and Israel government's "genocidal actions" in Gaza. In June, she accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of "barbarism".

In her opposition to the Gaza conflict, she had said it was no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens and the thousands of innocent children who were being wiped out day after day.

However, Priyanka Gandhi's move did not resonate well with the opposition, inviting a snide criticism from BJP leader Sambit Patra, who called it "appeasement bag."

During a press briefing, Sambit Patra said, “The Gandhi family has always been carrying the bag of appeasement. The appeasement bag is the reason behind their rout in elections.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra retorted and asked the people opposing it to do something over the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. "Talk to the Bangladesh government and not say stupid things," she added.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya called the Congress “the new Muslim League." In a post on X he stated, “At the end of this Parliament session, observe a two-minute silence for everyone in the Congress, who believed Priyanka Vadra was the long-awaited solution, they should have embraced earlier."

Alleging that Priyanka was a “bigger disaster than Rahul Gandhi,” he said that she thinks sporting a bag in support of Palestine in the Parliament, is about fighting patriarchy. He added, "That is right. Crass communal virtue signaling to Muslims is now cloaked as stance against patriarchy!"