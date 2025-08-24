India's biggest brokers float new forum for retail

MUMBAI :Some of India’s largest stockbrokers have formed an association to promote the interests of retail investors and growth in the securities market even as the market regulator has taken multiple measures to contain the frenzy in the derivatives market.
Christened Association for Retail Investor Safeguard and Empowerment (ARISE-India), the initiative is being jointly led by some large systemically important or qualified stockbrokers (QSBs) focused solely on the retail investor, according to Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director at Angel One, the country's third-largest stockbroker.
While Thakkar declined to reveal the names of the members as the initiative was "evolving", QSBs in India, according to the regulator’s 11 March 2024 circular, include Angel One, Groww, Zerodha, Upstox Securities, HDFC Securities and Kotak Securities, among others.
Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI), BSE Brokers' Forum (BBF) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India represent a myriad of participants, such as retail and institutional clients, but there is no forum dedicated solely to retail investors. ARISE plans to fulfil this gap.
“This is done with the aim to form another association which is less diluted and has large brokers' interests at its core," said the head of another large broking firm backing the initiative. “Other associations are mostly led by smaller brokerages, which don’t ultimately constitute the vast majority of retail representation."
Spokespersons at Groww, Upstox and Zerodha were not immediately available for a comment.
The unique investor base on NSE, which has a 93.4% share of the equities cash market by turnover, jumped from 3.1 crore in FY20 to 11.77 crore in the current fiscal through 31 July. That means almost one in 12 Indians invests in the Indian stock market.
Concerned over the growing retail losses in index options, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has since October last year imposed measures to reduce the retail frenzy in the popular product. That includes tripling the size of index option contracts, reducing the number of weekly expiries to one per exchange from multiple earlier, imposing additional margins on expiry day and changing how outstanding positions in index options are calculated.
Only last week, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey underscored the need for longer maturity derivative contracts, which would be considered after consultation with stakeholders. This has put a question mark on the continuation of weekly index contracts, whose tenure could be increased to fortnightly, Mint reported.
The intent of the regulator, according to veterans like Thakkar, is to increase capital formation through greater participation in the cash market.
“The Indian capital markets have witnessed unprecedented growth over the past decade, driven by increasing retail investor participation and rapid digital transformation. A new class of investors has emerged with different approaches to capital market engagement," said Thakkar.
“However, this rapid expansion has highlighted a gap in platforms that represent the collective voice of retail investors, calling for a dedicated forum to address their concerns and priorities," he said. “A more inclusive and collaborative approach is essential to ensure that regulations strike the right balance between protecting investors and fostering industry growth."
Hence, leading players from the stockbroking industry have formed ARISE-India, an industry body association to promote retail investor interests, support industry growth, and engage with key stakeholders on evolving investor priorities, said Thakkar.
Keen on increasing cash market turnover growth over the derivatives market, the government could reduce the securities transaction tax (STT) on equities, abolish long-term capital gains tax (LTCG), introduce fractional ownership of shares, and expand equity allocation in the National Pension Scheme and the Employee Provident Fund Organisation, he added.
Even a reduction in STT and reversion of LTCG to 10%, the level prior to 23 July last year, from the current 12.5% would “go a long way" in increasing retail participation in the cash segment, said Shripal Shah, managing director and chief executive officer at Kotak Securities.
STT of 0.1% is levied on delivery-based trades and 0.025% on non-deliverable trades. STT on options was increased to 0.1% from 1 October 2024 against 0.0625% earlier.
Narinder Wadhwa, managing director of SKI Capital, expects Sebi to increase the tenure of index options contracts to fortnightly from weekly.