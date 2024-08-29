In Bihar's Ara, 31 children fell ill after consuming filariasis medicine given during a school health campaign. They were admitted to Ara Sadar Hospital, and their condition is now normal.

As many as 31 children fell ill after consuming filariasis medicine in Bihar's Ara region. All the sick children were hurriedly admitted to Ara Sadar Hospital for treatment, where the condition of all the children is said to be normal.

The medicine was given to children as part of a health campaign organised in the school.

Over 120 hospitalised after food poisoning on Janmashtami This comes days after more than 120 people, including women and children, were hospitalised due to food poisoning after consuming items made from buckwheat flour.

A team from the District Food and Drug Administration raided and sealed the shops of two vendors supplying the contaminated buckwheat flour (kuttu atta), they said, adding a case has been registered against them.

The incident was reported from several villages in the Farah police station area of Mathura district last night. All victims are stable, the officials said.

The affected individuals -- who were fasting on the occasion of Janmashtami -- experienced symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness and shivering after eating 'puris' and 'pakodas' containing the flour.

Dr Bhudev Prasad, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team of the Health Department, said that complaints of food poisoning were received from several villages in the Farah police station area during the night.

"Teams from the Health Department, Farah Community Health Centre (CHC), and District Hospital responded swiftly. Initially, patients were treated at the CHC, but as numbers increased, they were moved to the District Hospital, the 100-bed Joint Hospital in Vrindavan, and SN Medical College in Agra," he said.