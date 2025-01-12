Independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav called a 'Bihar Bandh' on Sunday to protest the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam issue. Pappu Yadav's supporters held a protest in Patna, demanding the cancellation and re-examination of the exam. The MP carried a rose at the protest.

When asked what message he wants to give by carrying and distributing roses at the protest, Pappu Yadav said, “Sarkar ka ram-ram satya karna hai [bring an end to the government]. We want bring end to those who are against students.”

"The people of Bihar are on the streets, students are on the streets. Everyone is supporting this [Bihar Bandh]...," Pappu Yadav said.

Visual circulating on social media showed Pappu Yadav's supporters blocking roads, burning tyres and demanding cancellation of the BPSC exam.

BPSC aspirants in Patna have been protesting since December last year, calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, which the BPSC conducted on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.

On Saturday, Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav said that he along with Azad Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, is collaborating on the BPSC Preliminary Exam issue and will not let the House function from March 21.

SC on BPSC exam On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea raising allegations of widespread malpractices during the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam held on December 13, 2024, news agency ANI reported.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan asked the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court with the grievances.

As the bench was not inclined to examine the case, counsel appearing for the petitioner, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, said the entire country witnessed Bihar police's brutality on peaceful protesters who sought cancellation of the contentious BPSC exam.

Bihar police allegedly used force to control civil service aspirants who demanded the cancellation of the BPSC.

Prashant Kishor gets bail On Monday, a court in Patna granted Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor 'unconditional bail, hours after he was sent to Beur jail for refusing to pay the bail bond. After being released from the jail, Kishor addressed the protesting BPSC aspirants and said, “There is no strength bigger than people's strength.”

He further informed me about the whole incident and said that the Police took him to Beur jail but they had no documents to keep him there.