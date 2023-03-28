Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is most likely to to announce the Class 10 final results on 28 March. Though no official confirmation has been released as of yet, candidates are advised to check their results on the website results.biharboardonline.com.

As per details, a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1,500 examination centers across the state this year.

Here's how to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website---results.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the Matric result tab.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download for future reference.

The state government has earlier announced that the top -performing student in the BSEB's Class 10th exams will receive a reward of ₹1 Lakh in cash, as well as a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader.

In 2022, Ramayani Roy achieved the highest score in the Bihar board Matriculation exam 2022, obtaining 487 out of 500 marks. Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur both secured the second position in the exam.