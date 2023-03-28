Home / News / Bihar Board 10th 2023's result may be announced today, here's steps to check
Back

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is most likely to to announce the Class 10 final results on 28 March. Though no official confirmation has been released as of yet, candidates are advised to check their results on the website results.biharboardonline.com.

As per details, a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1,500 examination centers across the state this year.

ALSO READ: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE

Here's how to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website---results.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the Matric result tab.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download for future reference.

The state government has earlier announced that the top -performing student in the BSEB's Class 10th exams will receive a reward of 1 Lakh in cash, as well as a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader.

In 2022, Ramayani Roy achieved the highest score in the Bihar board Matriculation exam 2022, obtaining 487 out of 500 marks. Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur both secured the second position in the exam.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout