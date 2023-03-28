Bihar Board 10th 2023's result may be announced today, here's steps to check1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 04:42 PM IST
As per details, a total of 6.37 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams at 1,500 examination centers across the state this year.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is most likely to to announce the Class 10 final results on 28 March. Though no official confirmation has been released as of yet, candidates are advised to check their results on the website results.biharboardonline.com.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×