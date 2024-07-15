Bihar bridge collapse: Another one down in Gaya, built over Gulskari River - 14th incident in 4 weeks

Bihar bridge collapse: Another bridge reportedly collapsed in Gaya on Monday, July 15, which was built over Gulskari River. This bridge provided a crucial link between Bhagwati village and Sharma village, connecting the two. Its collapse left the villagers disappointed. They mentioned that students used the bridge to commute to their schools.
This development comes after multiple reports of bridge collapses in Bihar recently. On July 10, thirteenth bridge collapsed in the state in a span of three weeks.
VIDEO | Bihar: Many bridges have fallen in Bihar in recent days. Continuing further, a bridge situated at Gulskari river in Gaya has also fallen after rain. The villagers are disappointed as it connected the Bhagwati village to Sharma village. They also shared that the students… pic.twitter.com/8w4idhdyOH— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2024