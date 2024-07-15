Hello User
Bihar bridge collapse: Another one down in Gaya, built over Gulskari River - 14th incident in 4 weeks

Bihar bridge collapse: Another one down in Gaya, built over Gulskari River - 14th incident in 4 weeks

Livemint

Bihar bridge collapse: Another bridge reportedly collapsed in Gaya on Monday, which was built over Gulskari River.

Bihar bridge collapse: The bridge in Gaya built over Gulskari River.connected Bhagwati village and Sharma village and served as a crucial route for school students.

Bihar bridge collapse: Another bridge reportedly collapsed in Gaya on Monday, July 15, which was built over Gulskari River. This bridge provided a crucial link between Bhagwati village and Sharma village, connecting the two. Its collapse left the villagers disappointed. They mentioned that students used the bridge to commute to their schools.

This development comes after multiple reports of bridge collapses in Bihar recently. On July 10, thirteenth bridge collapsed in the state in a span of three weeks.

