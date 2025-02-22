Bihar Class 10 student kills classmate, injures another for refusing to show him answers during exam

A Class 10 student opened fire at two of his classmates for refusing to share answers with him during board exams, killing one and injuring another. The incident happened in Bihar's Rohtas district when the two students were returning home on an autorickshaw after their Class 10 Social Science board exam. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar.

The accused Class 10 student has been detained and police have recovered a country-made pistol from him.

The incident happened around 5:15 pm on Thursday, February 20, near the Kav River bridge on National Highway 2 when the Class 10 students in Bihar's Rohtas had sat for their Sanskrit board exam.

Advertisement

During the exam, the accused asked two of his classmates to show him their answer sheets. The two refused. Angry over their refusal, the accused confronted the two outside the exam centre and also threatened them.

According to an Indian Express report, when the two students were returning home next day after their Social Science exam, the accused followed them with his friends, forcefully stopped their autorickshaw and got into a fight with them. During the scuffle, the accused opened fire at the two, injuring both.

“One of the students received a bullet injury in the leg and another in the back,” a police official said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital and later moved to Narayan Medical College and Hospital where one succumbed to his injuries. Another student is said to be out of danger.

Advertisement

“Further investigations are ongoing to determine if any other individuals were involved in the incident. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to track the activities of the accused and his associates, if any,” Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP) Raushan Kumar told IE.

Parents protest, block highway After the shooting, the victim's family and local villagers staged a protest, demanding justice and briefly blocking the highway. The protesting parents and others were removed after police assured them of a speedy justice.

Advertisement