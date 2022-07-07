Bihar college teacher returns nearly 3 years' salary. Here is why

Bihar college teacher returns nearly 3 years' salary. Here is why1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
- A Bihar college teacher returned his salary of 33 months after listening to his ‘inner voice’
- Lalan Kumar returned ₹23,82,228
Lalan Kumar, an assistant professor at Nitisheswar College in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, returned his salary of over ₹23 lakh as no student turned up for his classes in over two years.
Speaking to the media, Lalan Kumar said his "conscience did not allow him" to accept a salary without teaching the students for which he was hired.
"My conscience does not allow me to take a salary without teaching," Lalan Kumar said, adding, "Even during online classes, there were only a handful of students present for Hindi classes."
Lalan Kumar returned ₹23,82,228 to the registrar of BR Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), a state university -- the college is under the umbrella of BRABU.
Lalan Kumar said, "If I take a salary without teaching for five years, it would be academic death for me. I heard my inner voice and decided to return my salary for two years and nine months to the university."
While Lalan Kumar's action was praised by BRABU registrar RK Thakur, the college principal, Manoj Kumar, said it was merely a tactic to get transferred to the postgraduate department.
Incidentally, Lalan Kumar, too, has applied to the postgraduate department to be "more involved" in academics.
When asked about Lalan Kumar's reason to return his salary of 33 months, Manoj Kumar said the world was hit by the coronavirus pandemic a few months after Lalan Kumar joined the college and since then, the college conducted online classes.
The matter has, however, brought the students' absenteeism at the Bihar college to the core.
The BRABU registrar told Indian Express, "We are discussing the matter with the vice-chancellor and would soon ask Nitisheshwar College principal to explain absenteeism."
