Bihar cop shoots colleague dead over ’interaction’ with his wife; accused held

A police constable was shot dead by his colleague in a shocking incident at the Bettiah police lines in Bihar’s West Champaran district late on Saturday night. The tragedy unfolded following a heated altercation over an argument regarding the latter’s “interaction” with one of theirs's wife.

According to police officials, Constable Sarvjeet Kumar opened fire on his fellow officer, Constable Sonu Kumar, using his service rifle. The attack occurred around 10:20 pm inside the police barracks, with Sarvjeet reportedly firing 11 rounds, fatally wounding Sonu, who died on the spot.

Both men had recently been transferred from Sikta police station to Bettiah police lines just two days prior to the incident and were known to have been close friends, often attending each other’s family functions.

Superintendent of Police Shaurya Suman explained that tensions had escalated after Sarvjeet became uncomfortable with Sonu’s communication with his wife. Despite previous warnings, a confrontation on Saturday night quickly spiralled out of control.

After the shooting, Sarvjeet initially evaded immediate arrest by climbing onto the roof of the barracks, but was eventually apprehended by fellow officers. The weapon used in the attack, an INSAS rifle, was seized at the scene.

Senior police officials, including Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vivek Deep, confirmed that 11 empty shells were recovered from the site, and Sonu’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

“During questioning, it was learnt that the two had known each other’s families and frequently attended each other’s family functions. However, tensions arose recently when Sarabjeet grew uncomfortable with Sonu Kumar’s interactions with his wife. During interrogation, Sarabjeet said that he had objected to Sonu speaking with his wife. He said he had warned Sonu earlier, but a heated argument on Friday night escalated, leading to the shooting,” SP Suman said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the police ranks, with Sonu Kumar’s last rites performed with state honours after tributes were paid at the police lines.