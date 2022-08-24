The trust vote proceedings for the newly formed Bihar government to prove its majority on the floor of the legislative assembly has started. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing a trust vote on the floor of the Bihar Assembly to prove the majority days after he stepped down as chief minister after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA alliance and joining hands with the RJD. The Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader was sworn in as the chief minister for a record eighth time. Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy chief minister.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residences of leaders of the Rashtriya Janta Dal reportedly in connection with the "land for jobs" scam. The raids were conducted at the properties linked to RJD MLC Sunil Singh and three MPs Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmed and Subodh Roy.

The RJD, however, questioned the timing of the raids on the day when newly formed Bihar government faces a floor test in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Manoj Jha, RJD MP said the raids were done on purpose to intimidate the party's legislators.

Manoj Jha said, “Useless to say that it is a raid by ED or IT or CBI, it is a raid by Bharatiya Janata Party. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) & what's happening here? It has become predictable."

Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Bihar state co-operative marketing union ltd. (BISCOMAUN) whose house was raided today by the investigation agency said, "It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour."

In May 2022, the CBI had filed a case in the "land for railway job" case. The investigation agency had named Lalu Yadav, his wife and daughters and several others as accused in the case. The agency had conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family members in Delhi and Bihar in May.

