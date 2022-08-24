Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar's trust vote begins in legislative assembly2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 02:27 PM IST
- Bihar floor test: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faces a trust vote in the state legislative assembly
The trust vote proceedings for the newly formed Bihar government to prove its majority on the floor of the legislative assembly has started. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing a trust vote on the floor of the Bihar Assembly to prove the majority days after he stepped down as chief minister after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA alliance and joining hands with the RJD. The Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader was sworn in as the chief minister for a record eighth time. Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as his deputy chief minister.