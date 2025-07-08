Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka murder accused killed in police encounter

Gopal Khemka murder case: An accused in the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka has reportedly been killed in a police encounter, though official confirmation is still awaited.

On 7 July, two persons had been arrested in connection with the murder of Patna-based industrialist Gopal Khemka, including the man who had pulled the trigger, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The officer who did not wish to be identified said the shooter named Umesh Rai has been arrested while the other person who was suspected of having hired the contract killer has been detained.

"Both persons have been held in Patna by a joint team of Special Task Force and Patna Police. The investigation is in progress. We will be able to divulge more details in due course," said the officer.

Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant at 11.40 pm on Friday, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur. The incident had taken place near the gate of Khemka's house in the Gandhi Maidan locality.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state on Saturday during which he instructed officials to complete the investigation at the earliest, officials said. Khemka was reportedly associated with the BJP.

Gaurav Khemka, son of businessman Gopal Khemka, had requested police protection for his family, citing a previous family tragedy and fear for their lives.

In his statement recorded in the FIR on Saturday, Gaurav mentioned that his brother, Gunjan Khemka, was also murdered in 2018. "After this incident, my family and I are frightened. We request that the government and police provide us with security and ensure the safety of our family. Also, the perpetrators should be arrested and punished," he wrote.

Gaurav narrated the incident in his statement, saying that around 8:30 PM, his father had gone to the Bankipore Club. When he returned home at 11:20 PM, assailants who were already waiting at the gate shot him in the head.

He added that after hearing the gunshot and being alerted by the building guard, he and his wife rushed to the gate. There, they found Gopal Khemka lying in a pool of blood. Gaurav said they rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police were informed around midnight. However, Gaurav alleged that there was no immediate action. In the FIR, he wrote, "Upon inaction by police, I, along with my family, were about to take my father's dead body home. Around 2 AM, the District Magistrate came and said that we can take the body home only after the post-mortem."

He stated that the post-mortem was conducted around 6 AM, after which the body was brought home.