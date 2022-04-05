Bihar liquor ban: Fine for first-time offenders reduced

Bihar liquor ban: Fine for first-time offenders reduced1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
Bihar liquor ban: On Monday, the state cabinet approved the new fine amount
In a fresh amendment to the prohibition law in Bihar, it was decided that those caught drinking alcohol for the first time would be released after they paid a fine. The amendment was passed in the Budget session of the state assembly.
On Monday, the state cabinet approved the new fine amount. Those caught drinking for the first time in the state will be released after paying a fine between ₹2,000 and 5,000. As per the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Amendment 2022, if a first-time offender fails to pay the fine, then they can be imprisoned for a month.
If a person is caught drinking alcohol for the first time, he/she will be fined ₹2000- ₹5000. If he/she doesn't pay the fine,he/she is to undergo 30-days imprisonment. If a person is caught drinking alcohol for 2nd time,he/she is to undergo 1-year imprisonment, said ACS Education &Cabinet, Bihar, news agency ANI tweeted.
Earlier, the fine was ₹50,000 for first-time offenders, as per an amendment made in 2018.
SC raps Bihar govt over liquor law
Last month, Supreme Court rapped the Bihar government over the prohibition law in the state. The apex court came down heavily on it for framing such legislation that has led to thousands languishing in jail and clogging the judicial system.
Bihar liquor prohibition law
The prohibition law had come into force in Bihar in 2016 under which manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor were banned in the entire state. The law provides for jail terms along with fines for serious offences, besides confiscation of property of the accused. The law was amended in 2018 under which some provisions were diluted.
