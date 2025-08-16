Bihar man, sole breadwinner, had gone to ‘offer namaz’ when dargah roof near Humayun's Tomb collapsed

Moin Uddin, a father of two, had gone to offer Friday prayers when the roof of a dargah near Humayun’s Tomb collapsed in the national capital on Friday, killing the 32-year-old and five others. A migrant from Bihar, Uddin worked at a garment shop and was the sole breadwinner for his family, which included his five-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, parents, and younger brother.

"He had gone to offer Friday namaz," said Moin's landlord, recalling the tragedy when the structure near Humayun’s Tomb collapsed.

What happened? Around 3:30 pm on Friday, the roof of Dargah Sharif Patte Shah where around 15 people had taken shelter due to heavy rain collapsed. The premises house a mosque, a dargah, and at least two rooms.

The dargah shares its boundary with the 16th-century garden tomb commissioned by Mughal emperor Humayun’s first wife, Bega Begum, in 1558.

A total of six people, including a 79-year-old man and three women, died in the incident, while a four-year-old boy was among the five injured, police said.

Eyewitnesses recall horror Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and rescued 10–12 people trapped under the debris. The Delhi Police, Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) took part in the rescue operations. Police have seized the mosque’s DVR recordings and are questioning its caretakers.

Vishal Kumar, an eyewitness, told PTI, "I work at Humayun's Tomb. When we heard the noise, my supervisor came running. At least 10 to 12 people were trapped under the debris. The imam is also among the injured."

Another eyewitness described how close she came to being buried under the rubble.

"I was only two steps away from entering the room," she said.

"It started raining, and everyone went inside to take shelter. Suddenly, the wall collapsed. I kept shouting for help but there was no one nearby. Then some people came running, and we started pulling people out," she added.

