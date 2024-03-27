Bihar news: A fire broke out in one of the AC coaches of the Mumbai LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special on 26 March near Karisath station which is at a short distance from Arrah Junction. CPRO, East Central Railways has shared an update saying that the fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported.

As per PTI report, the Holi special train was travelling from Danapur to Mumbai. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Speaking on the incident, Danapur DRM Jayant Chaudhary told ANI the coach that caught fire did not have any reservations. He also added that due to the incident 4-5 trains may have been diverted. He said, "A coach caught fire yesterday. The coach was isolated immediately. The fire was later controlled... There are no casualties because the coach which caught fire did not have any reservations... 4-5 trains may have been diverted..."

Earlier on 22 March, a fire had broke out in a seating-cum-luggage coach of Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express near Nashik Road station in north Maharashtra. There were no reports of casualties, Railway officials said. Officials had said that the fire erupted when the Godan Express (No. 11055) was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), prompting some passengers to jump out of the train when it stopped.

The train reached Nashik Road, around 200km from Mumbai, at 2.43 pm and left after halting for four minutes. When it was passing by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) water filtration plant situated between Nashik Road and Gorewadi railway gate, smoke was seen coming out of the SLR (seating- cum-luggage rake) compartment attached to the rear part of the train, officials told PTI.

Another incident was reported in February when a massive fire broke out in a train engine near Gobindapur at Joranda Road railway station in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha. This led to Indian Railways shut down the route for other trains. In Maharashtra last year, a fire broke out on Purna-Parli passenger train near Nanded on December 26.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

