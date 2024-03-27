Bihar news: Fire breaks out in one coach of Holi Special Train near Arrah Junction; no casualties reported | Video
Bihar news: Fire in Mumbai LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special's AC coach near Karisath station has been controlled with no casualties according to CPRO, East Central Railways.
Bihar news: A fire broke out in one of the AC coaches of the Mumbai LTT Special Fare SF Holi Special on 26 March near Karisath station which is at a short distance from Arrah Junction. CPRO, East Central Railways has shared an update saying that the fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported.