Janata Dal (United) chairperson Nitish Kumar on Tuesday submitted his resignation to the Bihar Governor, Phagu Chauhan, after snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bringing an end to the coalition government in the state. According to the reports, Nitish Kumar arrived at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna where Congress and Left party leaders and MLAs had met earlier today for a meeting. As Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP, speculation is rife that he would seek another appointment from the Bihar governor. But not alone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}