As Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP, speculation is rife that he would seek another appointment from the Bihar governor. But not alone
Janata Dal (United) chairperson Nitish Kumar on Tuesday submitted his resignation to the Bihar Governor, Phagu Chauhan, after snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bringing an end to the coalition government in the state. According to the reports, Nitish Kumar arrived at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna where Congress and Left party leaders and MLAs had met earlier today for a meeting. As Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP, speculation is rife that he would seek another appointment from the Bihar governor. But not alone.
According to the reports, Nitish Kumar will ask for a second appointment with Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan. During the second appointment, Nitish Kumar will be accompanied by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. Bihar political crisis LIVE Updates
After resigning as the chief minister, Nitish Kumar met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and his mother, Rabri Devi, at the latter's residence. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav were later seen leaving her residence together. Some RJD sources have said that during the meeting, Nitish Kumar told Tejashwi Yadav that they should “begin a new chapter".
“Let us forget what happened in 2017 and begin a new chapter," said JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar to RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, RJD sources have said.
This is in reference to July 2017 when Nitish Kumar pulled out of an alliance with the Lalu Prasad-led RJD and stitched an alliance with the BJP to form a new government in the state. Announcing his decision, Nitish Kumar had then quoted corruption and criminal cases against Tejashwi Yadav, who was the Bihar deputy chief minister in Nitish Kumar's tenure, and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav.
According to the reports, the duo – Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav – is now marching to the Governor's office, likely to stake claim to form a new JD(U)-RJD coalition government in the state.
