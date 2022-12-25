Bihar on alert, says CM Nitish Kumar on Covid situation2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 02:41 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar is on alert, adding that the state government has to be careful with those coming from outside
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that every day almost 45,000-50,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the state.