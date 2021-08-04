Bihar Covid-19 guidelines: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced a number of relaxations in Covid curbs as virus cases declined in the state. He said now all shops will open from August 7 to August 25 with weekly off.

कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी को देखते हुए दिनांक 07 अगस्त से 25 अगस्त तक सभी दुकानों को साप्ताहिक बंदी के साथ खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। नौवी से दसवीं कक्षा 7 अगस्त से एवं पहली से आठवीं कक्षा 16 अगस्त से खुलेगी। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 4, 2021

"Classes IX, X to resume from August 7 and classes 1st to 8th from August 16. Coaching institutes to function at 50% capacity (barring a day)," the chief minister said. Coaching institutes will function at 50% capacity (barring a day).

The chief minister also said that public vehicles will be allowed to run at full capacity. Cinema halls and shopping malls to open with restrictions, he added.

Presently, the state has 383 active Covid cases. On Tuesday, the state had reported 60 cases, 23 more than what it had recorded just the previous day.

Last month, the state government had allowed universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII to reopen with 50% attendance.

"Universities, all colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes, schools up to class XI and XII will open with 50% attendance of students. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination for adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions," CM Kumar wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

