Bihar tweaks prison rules, paves way for release of ex-MP convicted of murder2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 03:24 PM IST
- Anand Mohan Singh was sentenced to death in connection with the murder of the then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah but his sentence was later reduced to life-imprisonment
The Bihar government on April 10 amended the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, paving the way for the release of gangster-turned-politician and former MP Anand Mohan Singh. The amendment in the prison rules has removed the clause pertaining to "murder of a public servant on duty" from the list of cases for which remission of jail term cannot be considered, triggering a massive backlash from the Opposition parties.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×