The Bihar government on April 10 amended the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, paving the way for the release of gangster-turned-politician and former MP Anand Mohan Singh. The amendment in the prison rules has removed the clause pertaining to "murder of a public servant on duty" from the list of cases for which remission of jail term cannot be considered, triggering a massive backlash from the Opposition parties.

In 2007, Anand Mohan Singh was sentenced to death by a lower court in Bihar in connection with the murder of the then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah in 1994. His sentence was reduced to life sentence by the Patna high court which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

The notification from the Bihar government mention that the newly introduced regulations are applicable to prisoners who have completed either their 14-year sentence or a 20-year sentence with remission. According to some legal experts, the amendment could lead to an early release of Anand Mohan Singh, who is currently serving his sentence in Saharsa prison for the past 15 years.

HOW OPPOSITION IS REACTING

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister criticised the move by the Bihar government, saying that the amendments were done to free the gangster-turned-politician. She said the sentiments of Dalit people across the country have been hurt by the move.

Mayawati said, “Bihar's Nitish government's preparation to change the rule to free Anand Mohan in the case of the merciless murder of a very honest IAS officer from a poor Dalit community of Mahbubnagar, Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana) is quite in discussions among a lot of Dalit people across the country for anti-Dalit negative reasons."

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya also slammed the Bihar government over the move.

Amit Malviya said, "Shame on Nitish Kumar for capitulating to RJD’s sinister machinations. Bihar government had surreptitiously removed the "murderer of a government servant on duty" category of prisoners by amending the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, paving the way for release of don-turned-RJD politician Anand Mohan, who was serving life term for murder of G Krishnaiah, a Dalit IAS officer…"

“Can someone who is leaning on a criminal syndicate, to hold on to power, be the face of India, even as opposition leader? Corruption, crime and bid to defend their shrinking political turf is the glue for India’s opposition, from Mamata Banerjee to Nitish Kumar, Kejriwal to KCR…" he said.

Shame on Nitish Kumar for capitulating to RJD’s sinister machinations.



Bihar government had surreptitiously removed the "murderer of a government servant on duty" category of prisoners by amending the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, paving the way for release of don-turned-RJD… https://t.co/4hDgcItglW pic.twitter.com/bz4RECVx4v — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 24, 2023

Reacting to Mayawati's allegations, senior JD(U) leader and state Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar told PTI, "Decisions are taken by the state government keeping the welfare of all sections of the society in mind."

"No decision has been taken for the benefit of a particular section or any individual… All decisions are taken as per the law. Our CM's stand is quite clear… He has been working for the upliftment of all sections of the society. Mayawati should be bothered about UP, where there is no rule of law," he said.

(With agency inputs)