In a gesture reflecting the enduring cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an array of meaningful gifts to President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool during his recent state visit.

Sacred Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh in Brass and Copper pot Prime Minister Modi gifted President Gokhool with Gangajal, the sacred water from the Ganges River, collected during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, reported ANI. This water, revered in Hindu tradition, symbolises purity and spiritual significance. The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings globally, attracting millions of devotees seeking spiritual cleansing at the river's confluence.

Handcrafted Ganesha Idol Emphasising India's rich artistic heritage, Prime Minister Modi presented a meticulously handcrafted idol of Lord Ganesha to President Gokhool, according to India TV News. Lord Ganesha, widely worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and beginnings, holds a special place in Hindu culture. This intricately designed idol not only reflects India's traditional craftsmanship but also conveys blessings of prosperity and success.

Bihar's Renowned Makhana Highlighting India's agricultural diversity, Prime Minister Modi gifted Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, to President Gokhool. Renowned for its nutritional benefits, including high protein content and antioxidant properties, Makhana is a traditional food from Bihar. This gift underscores India's rich culinary heritage and its emphasis on healthy living.

Exquisite Banarasi Silk Saree for First Lady UNI reported that, for First Lady Vrinda Gokhool, Prime Minister Modi presented a royal blue Banarasi silk saree, celebrated for its fine silk and intricate silver zari motifs. The saree features a broad zari border and a richly designed pallu, making it ideal for grand occasions such as weddings and festivals.

Handcrafted Sadeli Box from Gujarat To complement this elegant attire, the saree was presented in a handcrafted Sadeli box from Gujarat. Known for its delicate inlay work, the Sadeli box is a fine example of India’s rich craftsmanship, showcasing intricate geometric patterns and exquisite detailing that add to its timeless appeal.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations These thoughtful gifts symbolise the deep-rooted friendship and cultural connections between India and Mauritius. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Gokhool engaged in discussions aimed at deepening bilateral relations, emphasising their shared history and strong people-to-people linkages.