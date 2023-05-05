Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a conference organized by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This makes him the first senior leader from Pakistan to visit India in almost 12 years.

As per a report by PTI, the purpose of his visit is to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting. However, tensions remain between India and Pakistan due to several issues, including Pakistan's use of cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The joint secretary of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division at the external affairs ministry, JP Singh, received the Pakistan foreign minister at the airport in Goa.

The last time such a visit occurred was in 2011 when Pakistan's former foreign minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, visited India and held talks with her Indian counterpart at the time, SM Krishna.

"I am very happy to reach Goa to lead the Pakistani delegation at the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting. I expect the SCO CFM meeting to be successful," Bhutto-Zardari told reporters.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa pic.twitter.com/TVe0gzml1U — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Despite media speculation about Bhutto-Zardari's two-day visit to Goa, both the Indian and Pakistani sides seemed to maintain a certain distance from each other. Sources familiar with the official events on the sidelines of the SCO conference revealed that there are no plans for a bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bhutto-Zardari. This is because no such request was made by the Pakistani side.

In a tweet with a caption 'Salaam, from Goa India', Bhutto-Zardari said: "Assalamualaikum, we have reached Goa for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet." "I will first hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister. Then, will hold a meeting with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister. I will attend the dinner hosted for all the foreign ministers...," he said in a short video.

Before leaving for Goa, the Pakistani foreign minister said, "My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of the SCO." "During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," he said.

In May 2014, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)