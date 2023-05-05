Bilawal Bhutto becomes first foreign minister to visit India in 12 years2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:08 PM IST
The last time such a visit occurred was in 2011 when Pakistan's former foreign minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, visited India and held talks with her Indian counterpart at the time, SM Krishna.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a conference organized by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This makes him the first senior leader from Pakistan to visit India in almost 12 years.
