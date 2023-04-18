The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the parole granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case during incarceration, saying the gravity of the crime “should have been considered" by the state. Eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on 15 August last year.

A bench comprising Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna was hearing petitions against the release of the convicts.

The Centre and the Gujarat government also told the Supreme Court that they may file a plea for a review of the court's March 27 order, asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

'TOMORROW IT CAN BE ANYONE'

Rapping the government, the Supreme Court said, “A pregnant woman was gang-raped and several people were killed. You cannot compare [the] victim's case with standard section 302 (murder) cases."

“Like you cannot compare apples with oranges, similarly massacre cannot be compared with [a] single murder. Crimes are generally committed against society and the community. Unequals cannot be treated equally," the Supreme Court bench said.

The bench said, “The question is whether [the] government applied its mind and what material formed the basis of its decision to grant remission. Today it is Bilkis but tomorrow it can be anyone. It may be you or me. If you do not show your reasons for grant of remission, then we will draw our own conclusions."