Bilkis Bano case: SC questions parole to convicts, says ‘gravity of crime…’1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:53 PM IST
- The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the parole granted to convicts in Bilkis case during incarceration, says gravity of offence should have been considered by the state.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the parole granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case during incarceration, saying the gravity of the crime “should have been considered" by the state. Eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on 15 August last year.
