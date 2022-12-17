Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of Supreme Court’s earlier order dismissed

In a setback for Bilkis Bano, the Supreme Court has dismissed her petition seeking a review of its earlier order passed in May. In its earlier order, the Supreme Court had asked the Gujarat government to consider a plea for the remission of the sentences awarded to the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rap case. Bilkis Bano was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}