Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of Supreme Court’s earlier order dismissed

In a setback for Bilkis Bano, the Supreme Court has dismissed her petition seeking a review of its earlier order passed in May. In its earlier order, the Supreme Court had asked the Gujarat government to consider a plea for the remission of the sentences awarded to the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rap case. Bilkis Bano was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
As per the procedure, the review pleas against the Supreme Court judgments are decided in chambers by circulation by the judges who were part of the judgment under review. Bilkis Bano’s review plea came for consideration before a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath.
The communication sent to Bilkis Bano read: "I am directed to inform you that the review petition above mentioned filed in Supreme Court was dismissed by the court on December 13, 2022."
The earlier plea that the Supreme Court asked the Gujarat government to consider was from one of the convicts. It was then that the Supreme Court had asked the government to consider the release of the convicts. All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and they were released on 15 August.
Bilkis Bano's counsel Shobha Gupta said, "The order has not been uploaded yet. After perusing the order, we will decide the future course of action."
During 2002 Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano, who was then 21 years old and five months pregnant, was gang-raped while fleeing the riots. The riots broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Seven of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed by the accused.
The review plea had said Bilkis Bano was not made a party to the petition filed by the convict, who along with others was released under the state's remission policy, which is not in force.
The plea said, "In view of the development that the policy dated July 9, 1992 stood cancelled vide circular dated May 8, 2003 of State of Gujarat, it was necessary to be examined whether still the policy dated July 9, 1992 would be the relevant policy for remission application of the convicts to be considered, if at all the State of Gujarat is the appropriate government under section 432, CrPC."
