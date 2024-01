Pershing Square Capital Management's CEO and portfolio manager Bill Ackman has finally taken the stage to provide clarity on the controversies surrounding his wife Neri Oxman.

This time, the focus is her reported connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Brad Pitt, as Ackman aims to dispel any misconceptions.

Epstein's link to MIT:

Ackman reveals that Neri Oxman's lab received a $150k grant from Epstein during her tenure at MIT. Ackman, while stressing the brevity and professionalism of their interaction, explained that the meeting was orchestrated by the head of the MediaLab, portraying Epstein as just one of many donors to Oxman presented her work.

“She met him once at @MIT (and never again) at the request of the head of the MediaLab. He was presented to her as a donor no different from the hundreds of other donors over the years she was asked to present her work to at the request of the administration," Ackman wrote on X.

“The meeting with Epstein included Joey Ito, head of the MediaLab and her boss, and another one of the most respected members of the MIT senior faculty. She was invited by Epstein to multiple dinners and she never accepted an invitation or saw or spoke to him again," he wrote.

Dinner invitations:

Elaborating more on the interaction, Bill Ackman disclosed that Epstein extended multiple dinner invitations to Oxman, all of which she declined. He highlights a unique aspect of the relationship – Oxman's contribution of resin sculptures, or 'orbs,' as customary gifts for MIT MediaLab donors. The context suggests a routine practice rather than a personalized connection.

“At some point, she was asked to give him one of the ‘orbs,’ small resin sculptures that her group made, which MIT used as gifts for donors to the university. Neri’s group made many of the gifts for MIT MediaLab donors as her work is unique and beautiful," Ackman added.

Oxman's regret:

Ackman provided insight into her public apology to students and acknowledged Oxman's remorse for accepting funds from Epstein. He even highlighted MIT's attempt to conceal Epstein's donations, drawing attention to a New Yorker expose that uncovered the university's efforts to keep the financial ties under wraps.

Oxman's Brad Pitt connection:

On claims about Oxman's involvement with Brad Pitt, Ackman clarified that Pitt's visits to Oxman's lab were strictly professional.

He added that Pitt expressed interest in Oxman's work, visited her lab for a cultural architecture project, and met Oxman once in San Francisco – a connection Ackman deems entirely professional and non-controversial.

“He came to visit Neri’s lab once or twice, and she met him once in San Francisco in connection with a cultural architecture project idea he was working on that did not go forward. There was nothing questionable about her relationship with the actor. It was totally professional," Ackman wrote.

Plagiarism allegations against Ackman's wife:

Ackman, while addressing recent plagiarism allegations against Oxman, implied a connection between these claims and his public criticism of MIT's President. He suggested a possible agenda behind the timing of these accusations and urged a closer examination of the circumstances.

Ackman's response to criticism:

Responding to criticism from White House Correspondent Simon Ateba, Ackman staunchly defends his family, arguing that the allegations against Oxman are part of a larger agenda, reported Hindustan Times.

He emphasized the need for facts to surface before concluding, framing the situation as blowback for his public stand against MIT's President.

