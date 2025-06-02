Bill Clinton & James Patterson’s thriller ‘The First Gentleman’: A murder, a cheerleader, and a Presidency on the line

Former US President Bill Clinton and thriller writer James Patterson have reunited for a gripping new novel, The First Gentleman, set to hit shelves on June 2, 2025. The book marks the duo’s third high-stakes political thriller following their successes The President Is Missing (2018) and The President’s Daughter (2021).

A First Lady President and a murder trial At the heart of The First Gentleman is an explosive premise: the President of the United States is a woman—and her husband stands trial for murder. President Madeline Wright is facing re-election when the nation is rocked by allegations that her husband, Cole Wright, a former NFL star and now First Gentleman, murdered a cheerleader nearly two decades earlier.

As the legal drama unfolds, the stakes go far beyond the courtroom. The accusation threatens to derail Wright’s political career and destroy her efforts to pass a crucial economic reform package dubbed the “Grand Bargain.”

Journalism meets political intrigue Unlike their previous thrillers, Clinton and Patterson shift the spotlight in The First Gentleman to two dogged investigative journalists—Brea Cooke, a lawyer-turned-reporter, and her partner Garrett Wilson. The duo becomes central to the plot as they dig into the long-cold case of Suzanne Bonanno, a Patriots cheerleader who disappeared while allegedly involved with Cole Wright 17 years earlier.

What begins as a journalistic investigation spirals into a sprawling political and legal thriller, with the reporters uncovering hidden motives, and deadly secrets that threaten to shake the White House.

Political suspense Packed with courtroom confrontations, political sabotage, and high-stakes decision-making, The First Gentleman combines Patterson’s trademark pacing with Clinton’s insider knowledge. The novel promises readers an intense ride through the corridors of power, media scrutiny, and a murder mystery that could determine the future of a presidency.

Clinton and Patterson: A proven formula Clinton and Patterson’s unique collaboration has already yielded millions in book sales and popular acclaim. With The First Gentleman, they explore uncharted territory—America’s first female president and the unprecedented scenario of a First Gentleman accused of murder.