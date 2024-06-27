Hello User
Bill Cobbs death: 'Night at the Museum' actor passes away at 90
Bill Cobbs death: ‘Night at the Museum’ actor passes away at 90

Livemint

American Actor Bill Cobbs, who is renowned for his roles in “The Hudsucker Proxy” (1994), “The Bodyguard” (1992) and “Night at the Museum” (2006), passed away on June 25 at 90 years of age.

Mint Image

Bill Cobbs' publicist Chuck I Jones said, “Mr. Cobbs died at his home in the Inland Empire region east of Los Angeles," reported Washington Post.

