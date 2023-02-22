Bill Gates buys minority stake in Heineken for $902 million
The Microsoft founder and philanthropist last week picked up 3.8% of Heineken Holding for about $902 million
Bill Gates has acquired a minority stake in Heineken Holding NV, the controlling shareholder of the world’s second-largest brewer, for about $902 million.
