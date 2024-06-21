Melinda French Gates says ‘I will be voting for Joe Biden’ in first-ever endorsement: ‘Women deserve a leader who…’

  • Melinda French Gates endorses President Joe Biden for the upcoming election, highlighting his commitment to women's issues and the importance of this election for women and families.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated09:13 AM IST
Melinda French Gates, the American philanthropist and former wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in her 1st ever endorsement said that she will be voting for President Joe Biden for the upcoming November election, citing him as the top candidate for women's issues.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “I've never endorsed a presidential candidate before. But this year's election stands to be so enormously consequential for women and families that, this time, I can't stay quiet.”

"Women deserve a leader who cares about the issues they face and is committed to protecting their safety, their health, their economic power, their reproductive rights, and their ability to freely and fully participate in a functioning democracy," she added

Melinda, who recently stepped down as president of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said the contrast between Biden and his Republican opponent Donald Trump "couldn't be greater, and the stakes couldn't be higher."

"I will be voting for President Biden," she concluded.

