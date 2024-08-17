Bill Gates ‘honoured’ as he flags off 1st Indian Independence Day celebration in Seattle, calls India ’a global leader’

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates flagged off 1st Indian Independence Day celebration in Seattle.

In a post on Instagram, Bill Gates wrote, “It was an honor to participate in the first India Day Celebrations at @indianconsulateseattle alongside senior government officials and the Indian diaspora.

India is a global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture, and healthcare that are saving and improving lives. It has been an honor to collaborate with the Indian government, philanthropists, the private sector, nonprofits, and the Indian American community. Happy Independence Day to all Indians!”

Gates addressed over 2,000 members of the Indian-American community at the celebration, referred to India “as a global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture and healthcare," PTI said quoting a press release issued by the Seattle Consulate.

"From manufacturing safe low-cost vaccines to the remarkable leadership shown by the Indian diaspora to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure – India’s ingenuity is helping not just Indians, but the whole world. Countries across the Global South are leveraging India’s experience to build their DPI systems," the report said quoting Bill Gates.

Gates also posted photos from the celebration. He wore a scarf with colours of the Indian flag.

In a post on X, the consulate thanked Gates for participating in the first India Day celebrations in Greater Seattle.

“Deeply appreciate the participation of Congresswomen Suzan K DelBene and Kim Schrier and Congressman Adam Smith, along with Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs," it said.

“Thanks also to the Mayors of Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie and Mercer Island for joining in to support the Indian community,” the Consulate said.

The Independence Day was celebrated for the first time in the Greater Seattle area while displaying cultural performances from different regions of the country.

Five separate official proclamations were issued by city councils of King County, Bellevue City (Washington), Portland (Oregon), Hillsboro (Oregon), Tigard (Oregon) to honour the India Day celebrations as a special gesture, the report said.

Some iconic buildings in Seattle and Bellevue were also lit in Indian tricolour to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

The Consulate in Seattle, India’s sixth and newest mission in the US, became operational earlier this year and serves the US states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.