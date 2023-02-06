Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has revealed why he buys used cars. In a candid interaction, the billionaire says that he often buys second-hand cars instead of the new models. He says that it hurts less if an old car gets scratched compared to a new car getting scratched on the road. He adds that he remains disturbed for over a week in case a new car gets scratched while driving.

The original interview has been clipped into a short-video on the Instagram page of careerboardguy where he can be seen talking about his love for cars. Grover also talks about how other big billionaires purchased sports/luxury cars after getting funds for their businesses.

In the video he narrates a story about Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal who purchased Range Rover after receiving funding. Grover also mentions his love for sports car and that he wants to buy one whenever he gets a chance.

The BharatPe co-founder owns expensive cars at the present. These include the Mercedes-Maybach S650, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350, Porsche Cayman S and Audi A6.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover earned a salary of ₹1.69 crore last year, while his wife and BharatPe's head of controls Madhuri Jain Grover took home a total of ₹63 lakh in FY22, the company said in its regulatory filing, as reported by Moneycontrol.

The fintech startup in its regulatory filing did not disclose how much did they receive as share-based payment. However, the company cited that it spent Rs70 crore in share-based payments, a 218% jump from the year before.

Last year, the Grovers were sacked from the firm owing to financial irregularities. Within days, Ashneer stepped down from the company and its board.

Ashneer recently released his book ‘Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups’. The book was released on 16 December 2022.