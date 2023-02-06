Billionaire Ashneer Grover reveals why he buys used cars
- In the interview, Grover talks about his love for cars. He also expresses why he prefers buying second hand cars
Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has revealed why he buys used cars. In a candid interaction, the billionaire says that he often buys second-hand cars instead of the new models. He says that it hurts less if an old car gets scratched compared to a new car getting scratched on the road. He adds that he remains disturbed for over a week in case a new car gets scratched while driving.
