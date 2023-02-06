Billionaire Ashneer Grover reveals why he buys used cars

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has revealed why he buys used cars. In a candid interaction, the billionaire says that he often buys second-hand cars instead of the new models. He says that it hurts less if an old car gets scratched compared to a new car getting scratched on the road. He adds that he remains disturbed for over a week in case a new car gets scratched while driving.

