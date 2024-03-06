Billionaire Marc Benioff Gives $150 Million to Hawaii Hospitals After Buying Land

Salesforce Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff donated $150 million to two Hawaii hospitals, among the billionaire’s biggest charitable gifts.

Hawai’i Pacific Health on Oahu will receive $100 million and Hilo Medical Center on the Big Island will receive $50 million, matching a previous $50 million from the state. The donations were made in partnership with the University of California, San Francisco, and together make up the largest gift in the state’s history, according to a statement from UCSF. The Wall Street Journal reported the gift earlier.

Benioff, 59, made a $50 million commitment to UCSF's pediatric hospital, now called the Benioff Children's Hospital, in 2014. For his gifts in Hawaii, the facilities will be renamed the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and the Straub Benioff Medical Center, according to the statement. Representatives for Benioff didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The gift comes as the billionaire has been buying up large tracts of land on the Big Island, raising concerns from Hawaiians about how his growing presence will affect property prices and local culture. Benioff is worth $10.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He and his wife have given away almost three-quarters of the land they have purchased in Hawaii over the last 25 years and over 90% of what they’ve purchased since 2020, a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

Benioff isn't the only tech founder who's made the Aloha State his home in recent years. Oracle Corp.'s Larry Ellison owns 98% of the island of Lanai, while Meta Platform Inc.'s Mark Zuckerberg owns swaths of Kauai and Amazon.com Inc.'s Jeff Bezos has property on Maui.

Benioff isn’t the only billionaire to make big donations in Hawaii, either. After Maui’s devastating wildfires in August, Bezos promised $100 million to help the island’s recovery, but it’s unclear where the money spent so far has gone. Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have also donated millions to Kauai charities over the past half decade.

