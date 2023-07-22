Billionaire Ravi Ruia bought a ₹1,189 crore($145 million) London mansion linked to Russian property investor Andrey Goncharenko in one of the UK capital’s biggest residential deals in recent years, Bloomberg reported on 22 July.

Ruia's family office purchased the Hanover Lodge mansion overlooking Regent’s Park at 150 Park Road in July through a sale of the home’s Gibraltar-incorporated holding company, the report added.

Former deputy chief executive officer of Gazprom Invest Yug -- a subsidiary of the Russian state-run energy firm -- Goncharenko owned the mansion as recently as two years ago. He bought the property’s outstanding lease in 2012 from Conservative Party peer Rajkumar Bagri for £120 million ( ₹1,264 crore).

"The property is under construction and became available at a price which makes it an attractive investment for the family office," Bloomberg quoted William Rego, a spokesperson for the Ruia family office, as saying.

According to a report from broker Knight Frank, 17 percent of individuals globally with a net worth of $30 million or more bought at least one home in 2022.

The latest deal highlights the secrecy that still exists in London’s ultra-prime property market, even after the UK attempts to bring more transparency through a register for overseas entities launched last year.

With agency inputs.