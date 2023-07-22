Billionaire Ravi Ruia buys ₹1,190 crore Hanover Lodge mansion in London: Report1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Former deputy chief executive officer of Gazprom Invest Yug -- a subsidiary of the Russian state-run energy firm -- Goncharenko owned the mansion as recently as two years ago.
Billionaire Ravi Ruia bought a ₹1,189 crore($145 million) London mansion linked to Russian property investor Andrey Goncharenko in one of the UK capital’s biggest residential deals in recent years, Bloomberg reported on 22 July.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×