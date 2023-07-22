Hello User
Billionaire Ravi Ruia buys 1,190 crore Hanover Lodge mansion in London: Report

Billionaire Ravi Ruia buys 1,190 crore Hanover Lodge mansion in London: Report

1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Former deputy chief executive officer of Gazprom Invest Yug -- a subsidiary of the Russian state-run energy firm -- Goncharenko owned the mansion as recently as two years ago.

Ravi Ruia, Vice Chairman, Essar Group

Billionaire Ravi Ruia bought a 1,189 crore($145 million) London mansion linked to Russian property investor Andrey Goncharenko in one of the UK capital’s biggest residential deals in recent years, Bloomberg reported on 22 July.

Billionaire Ravi Ruia bought a 1,189 crore($145 million) London mansion linked to Russian property investor Andrey Goncharenko in one of the UK capital's biggest residential deals in recent years, Bloomberg reported on 22 July.

Ruia's family office purchased the Hanover Lodge mansion overlooking Regent’s Park at 150 Park Road in July through a sale of the home’s Gibraltar-incorporated holding company, the report added.

Ruia's family office purchased the Hanover Lodge mansion overlooking Regent's Park at 150 Park Road in July through a sale of the home's Gibraltar-incorporated holding company, the report added.

Former deputy chief executive officer of Gazprom Invest Yug -- a subsidiary of the Russian state-run energy firm -- Goncharenko owned the mansion as recently as two years ago. He bought the property’s outstanding lease in 2012 from Conservative Party peer Rajkumar Bagri for £120 million ( 1,264 crore).

Former deputy chief executive officer of Gazprom Invest Yug -- a subsidiary of the Russian state-run energy firm -- Goncharenko owned the mansion as recently as two years ago. He bought the property's outstanding lease in 2012 from Conservative Party peer Rajkumar Bagri for £120 million ( 1,264 crore).

"The property is under construction and became available at a price which makes it an attractive investment for the family office," Bloomberg quoted William Rego, a spokesperson for the Ruia family office, as saying.

"The property is under construction and became available at a price which makes it an attractive investment for the family office," Bloomberg quoted William Rego, a spokesperson for the Ruia family office, as saying.

According to a report from broker Knight Frank, 17 percent of individuals globally with a net worth of $30 million or more bought at least one home in 2022.

According to a report from broker Knight Frank, 17 percent of individuals globally with a net worth of $30 million or more bought at least one home in 2022.

The latest deal highlights the secrecy that still exists in London’s ultra-prime property market, even after the UK attempts to bring more transparency through a register for overseas entities launched last year.

The latest deal highlights the secrecy that still exists in London's ultra-prime property market, even after the UK attempts to bring more transparency through a register for overseas entities launched last year.

With agency inputs.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST
